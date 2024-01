CALLER AUDIO: Is Chamisa Under House Arrest?

A caller speaks to ZimEye over his fears for leader, Nelson Chamisa’s welfare. President Chamisa interacted with Simba Chikanza on Thursday afternoon shortly after releasing his statement disconnecting himself from CCC MPs who have joined ZANU PF

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/MgtiSAYUBUtmwiVS/?mibextid=WC7FNe

