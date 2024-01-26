Government Unrolls Cholera Vaccination Programme

Spread the love

The government is initiating a cholera vaccination program, targeting hotspots to curb the epidemic.

Health and Child Care Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora announced that 2.3 million vaccines are discussed, with 900 thousand delivered and distribution controlled by the World Health Organization.

The vaccination program starts on the 29th, focusing on cholera hotspots.

In addressing water issues, the government allocates $1.6 million for chemicals as a short-term solution, acknowledging the need for an additional $13 million for water works.

Various measures, including Chenesa Harare and borehole sinking programs, are undertaken to address challenges caused by local authorities’ failures.

Since the first suspected case in February last year, over 20 thousand cumulative cases have been recorded, prompting the establishment of 153 treatment centers.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...