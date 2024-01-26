Millions Endorse Chamisa

By Political Reporter- Nelson Chamisa’s recent departure from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has ignited diverse reactions on social media, with many commending the charismatic politician for his bold move amid allegations of party infiltration.

While Zanu PF supporters may view this as a potential conclusion to Chamisa’s political career, the majority of Zimbabweans express unwavering support for the former ICT minister.

Chamisa, who revealed his decision on January 25, 2024, exactly two years after founding the CCC, cited party infiltration and persecution by ZANU PF as the driving forces behind his exit.

He specifically pointed to alleged electoral fraud surrounding the August 2023 elections and the recall of CCC officials by Sengezo Tshabangu, the disputed interim Secretary General.

Pedzisai Ruhanya, a Zimbabwean academic and commentator, questioned the fate of Chamisa’s image, previously declared as the symbol of the CCC by Tshabangu.

Tshabangu had asserted that Chamisa himself couldn’t use his image for political purposes.

Kudzai Mutisi, a ZANU PF supporter, speculated on the reception CCC MPs and Councilors would receive from Chamisa if they join a new party.

Mutisi suggested Chamisa might view them as adversaries due to their non-recall by Tshabangu.

Some on social media voiced concerns about Chamisa’s strategic move, proposing alternative actions like having MPs resign to trigger by-elections, reorganizing under the CCC with elected leadership, and expelling troublemakers.

They fear Chamisa forming new parties regularly.

Stephen Chan, a Professor of World Politics, questioned Chamisa’s ability to navigate complex battles.

He raised doubts about Chamisa’s departure from CCC and the potential formation of another party, highlighting the challenges of leaving an established party amid complex political situations.

In response, some defended Chamisa, pointing out the difficult circumstances he faced, including perceived court capture.

They argued that Chamisa’s choices were limited to either staying in a party against his beliefs or leaving.

Supporters urged realism, emphasizing the destructive impact on the CCC and the compromised judiciary.

Despite differing opinions, a group expressed solidarity, pledging to follow Chamisa wherever he goes.

