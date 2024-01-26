Tribute To Redcliff Mayor

By A Correspondent

In a somber moment, the ancient city of Masvingo has united with citizens and change champions to mourn the demise of Redcliff Mayor, His Worship Clayton Masiyatsva

The news of Mayor Masiyatsva’s passing has cast a shadow over the community, leaving many grappling with the difficulty of accepting the untimely loss.

The Office of The Masvingo City Mayor said in a statement…

“Masvingo City Mayor His Worship Aleck Tabe, Masvingo City councillors, staff and management express heartfelt condolences as they join in the collective grief that has enveloped the region. “

Mayor Masiyatsva’s contributions to Redcliff and the broader Zimbabwean community are remembered with deep respect and admiration.

