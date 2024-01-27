20 Years In Jail For Raping Own Daughter

A 40-year-old man from Rushinga will spend 20 years behind bars after being convicted of raping and impregnating his 17-year-old stepdaughter.

The court heard that in September last year the juvenile was left in the custody of Richard Garwe in Chokuwamba village of Rushinga.

It further emerged that Garwe took advantage of his wife’s absence and raped the young girl once and threatened to kill her if she divulged the matter.

The matter, however, came to light in October last year when the victim confided in her sister who in turn told their biological father before a police report was made.

The 17-year-old girl was referred to Chimhanda hospital for medical examination which confirmed the rape and pregnancy.

Garwe has another pending case for allegedly raping his 16-year-old daughter from 2021 until she fell pregnant in 2023.

The accused will be back in court on the 8th of next month.

ZBC News

