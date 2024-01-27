Chigumba Gets New Contract

By-President Mnangagwa has reappointed Justice Priscilla Chigumba as the Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) for another six-year term in terms of Section 238 (5) of the Constitution with effect from February 1.

Political analysts yesterday said the reappointment was in line with the country’s Constitution and a vote of confidence in Justice Chigumba.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya relayed the reappointment to Justice Chigumba in a letter yesterday.

“I am pleased to advise that His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Cde. E.D. Mnangagwa has, in terms of Section 238(5) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe (No. 20) Act 2013 reappointed you as the Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission for a period of six years with effect from 1 February 2024,” he said.

Under the Constitution the chairperson of ZEC can serve two six-year terms. Because Justice Chigumba is a judge, she can return to the High Court at the end of her terms.

In an interview, political analyst Dr Hamadziripi Dube said Justice Chigumba had improved ZEC systems during her first term.

“The President has a constitutional mandate of appointing anyone to be the ZEC chairperson. By re-appointing Justice Priscilla Chigumba it is in conformity with the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

“He does not do it without consultation as he is a listening President. Justice Chigumba led twice the processes of harmonised elections and did it differently improving the ZEC systems and dealing with anomalies promptly.

“Her reappointment is in line with the constitution and gives more time to improve and analyse errors as well as more ways of electoral process or ZEC system reticulation,” he said.

Catholic University of Zimbabwe lecturer Dr Tongai Dana said Justice Chigumba’s re-appointment would ensure continuity at ZEC.

“From where I stand, Justice Chigumba’s re-appointment as the Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) by President Mnangagwa can be seen as a positive move for continuity and stability in the electoral process.

“It suggests that her previous performance was deemed satisfactory and that she has demonstrated the necessary skills and expertise to lead the ZEC effectively,” he said.

Justice Chigumba obtained her law degree in the United Kingdom and joined Gollop and Blank law firm in 1994.

She practiced as a lawyer for six years before joining PG Industries as assistant company secretary and later formed her own law firm.

Justice Chigumba joined the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs as a magistrate in 2004.

-Herald

