Chigumba To Continue At The Helm Of ZEC

President Mnangagwa has re-appointed Justice Priscilla Chigumba as the Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) for another six-year term in terms of Section 238 (5) of the Constitution.

The reappointment is with effect from February 1.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya relayed the reappointment to Justice Chigumba in a letter yesterday.

“I am pleased to advise that His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Cde. E.D. Mnangagwa has, in terms of Section 238(5) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe (No. 20) Act 2013 re-appointed you as the Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission for a period of six years with effect from 1 February 2024,” he said.

