Citizens In Namibia Stand With Nelson Chamisa

25 January 2024

In a resounding display of solidarity, advocates and residents in Namibia reaffirm their unwavering support for President Advocate Nelson Chamisa as he takes a courageous step to distance himself from the tainted CCC party.

This decisive move, embraced throughout Namibia, signals a rejection of the party’s contamination and its unfortunate alignment with the desperate Harare regime.

Despite the emergence of an imposter and orchestrated distractions, citizens in Namibia remain steadfast in their pursuit of genuine change, undeterred by ZANU-PF shenanigans.

The perceived infiltration of “belly politicians” was anticipated, underscoring a deliberate strategy to delay the eagerly awaited CCC Congress.

Namibia District firmly believes that the party is now cleansed, echoing the sentiment that “stomach politicians should be flushed out of the freedom train,” as voiced by Rundu Branch member, Dr Simbarashe Ndoda.

Elisha Chambara underscores the importance of vigilance as the nation moves towards a new era.

He emphasizes the need to pledge allegiance to the call for abandoning the poisoned chalice.

Namibia District calls for commitment and dedication in the fight for democracy in Zimbabwe, firmly asserting that President Advocate Nelson Chamisa is the sole remedy for socio-economic transformation, having resoundingly won the August 2023 elections.#JusticeForJobSaroWiwaSikhala #FreeGodfreyKarakadzayiSithole #TshabanguMustFall #FreshElections #ResignOrGoThePoliticalDustBin #EmbraceTheNewNamibia District Communication Department

