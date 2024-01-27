Mnangagwa Calls For Unity After Spending 46 Years Destroying Structures And Causing Disunity

Spread the love

Analyzing Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Call Amidst Allegations of Historical Division

By Farai D Hove |ZANU PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa has advocated for national unity, contrasting starkly with his long-standing reputation as a divisive figure in Zimbabwean politics and history. This analysis delves into the dichotomy between Mnangagwa’s recent call for unity and his alleged role in perpetuating disunity and factionalism within the country, particularly within the ruling party, ZANU PF.

**Mnangagwa’s Call for Unity:**

President Mnangagwa, in his recent address, emphasized the paramount importance of national unity, stating, “There is nothing more important than national unity. Together we prosper 🇿🇼 Today, I met with the Chiefs Council and re-emphasized our commitment to resolve the Gukurahundi issue. This journey is about building a stronger Zimbabwe.”

**The Gukurahundi Controversy:**

Mnangagwa’s reference to the Gukurahundi massacres, where an estimated 30,000 people were killed in Matabeleland and Midlands provinces in the 1980s, is particularly significant. The incident remains one of the darkest chapters in Zimbabwe’s history, and Mnangagwa’s role during that period has been a subject of intense scrutiny and controversy.

**Allegations of Creating Factionalism:**

Despite his recent advocacy for unity, Mnangagwa has been accused of being a central figure in creating and exacerbating factionalism within ZANU PF. Critics allege that he has systematically dismantled every faction within the party, consolidating power around himself.

**War Veterans’ Conference Revelations:**

A pivotal moment came during an unchallenged war veterans’ conference, where Senior fighter Karen Kazingizi, among others, made bold claims against Mnangagwa. The conference echoed allegations that Mnangagwa did not participate in the liberation struggle as previously claimed, but was instead “handpicked” by the late Robert Mugabe, thus displacing real war veterans.

**Kazingizi’s Claims:**

Kazingizi’s statement during the press conference is telling: “Emmerson Mnangagwa is one of them… After studying law, he was also recruited by Robert Mugabe, to replace those who were fighting the war… When Mugabe had ended the war, the people who had elected him… he had chopped them all off, all of them the Gamatox and other factions without number.”

This juxtaposition of Mnangagwa’s recent overtures for unity against his alleged historical role in fostering division within ZANU PF and the country at large raises questions about the sincerity and feasibility of his unity call. The stark difference between his public statements and the perceptions held by significant figures such as war veterans suggests a complex political landscape, where Mnangagwa’s past actions might undermine his current efforts at fostering national cohesion.

The call for unity by President Mnangagwa, a figure deeply entrenched in Zimbabwe’s turbulent political history, presents a paradox. While his recent statements and meetings indicate a shift towards reconciliation and unity, his alleged historical role in creating disunity and suppressing dissent within ZANU PF and the nation casts doubt on the authenticity of his intentions. As Zimbabwe grapples with its past and future, the true test of Mnangagwa’s commitment to unity will be in his actions and policies, and whether they can bridge the deep divisions that have long characterized Zimbabwean politics.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...