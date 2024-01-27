Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights Condemns Harassment of Legal Practitioner Harrison Nkomo

Harare, January 26, 2024 – Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) expressed grave concern over the recent harassment and intimidation of senior legal practitioner Harrison Nkomo by some members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) at the Harare Magistrates Court.

Nkomo, a member of ZLHR, was representing former Zengeza West legislator Hon. Job Sikhala, who faces charges of inciting public violence and communicating falsehoods.

On January 24, 2024, Nkomo was obstructed from entering a courtroom by ZRP officers, who even went as far as pointing a firearm at him, despite his identification.

Jeremiah Bamu, another lawyer from ZLHR representing Sikhala, protested against this mistreatment before Magistrate Tafadzwa Miti, who subsequently ordered an investigation into the incident.

ZLHR strongly condemned the unwarranted interference in the professional duties of a legal practitioner and the reckless threat to Nkomo’s life.

The organization emphasized that law enforcement agents must respect the rights of legal practitioners and cease attacks on lawyers while they perform their legitimate and professional duties.

