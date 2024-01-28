Hopewell Says Chamisa’s “Dictatorship” Is The Reason CCC MPs Won’t Quit Parliament

By Political Correspondent | ZimEye | Describing his opinions as professional, the political activist Hopewell Chino’no has accused the nation’s most popular politician Nelson Chamisa of dictatorship, saying CCC MPs who’ve chosen to side with ZANU PF imposter and agent Sengezo Tshabangu (to stay in parliament) are in this state because of Chamisa’s so called, “dictatorship.”

He stated this while repeatedly and variously stone-throwing the term “professional journalist” to paint his tweets.

While it is a fact that some CCC MPs are not resigning, it is false and totally misleading that

that Mr Hopewell Chin’ono has been in any way professional over the last 13 months, being the only person who after spending the 2018 to 2020 period advising the military to descend on Nelson Chamisa tortured activists at their doctors’ safe houses (an achievement of accusing them of causing tension with govt that threatens presidential spokesman George Charamba’s job), has been behind creating the imposter Sengezo Tshabangu’s powers by daily piling layers of falsehoods since 1st Jan 2023 when he began falsely claiming that Nelson Chamisa is losing the 2023 elections because he did not tell people to go and register to vote (amid multiple register-to-vote-rallies witnessed across the country over 934 in number).

In the 2020 year alone, Mr. Hopewell Chin’ono had achieved strides of appointing himself the community “Daddy” character, saying since his 28th May 2020 tweets, that he alone can expose corruption better than Chamisa’s party, just a few weeks before the military regime slapped him with dismissable charges of incitement to violence, in dramatic police action that many fake activists have been served who include, Tinashe Jonasi, and Emmerson Mnangagwa so to promote them to political stardom.

Throughout the 2018 to 2023, journalism has been a facade in Mr Hopewell Chin’ono’s conduct, as he has operated a four pronged career:

Daddy’ism Militarism Obfuscationism. Money-ism

Daddy’ism. – Daddy’sts are individuals proven in multiple prosecutions around the world to be cunning manipulators and groomers of the minds of predominantly women for sex. He announces himself to people by the title, Daddy.

Multiple sources have spoken on video who include an NHS expert over unchallenged allegations against Mr Hopewell Chin’ono’s character over manipulating women for sensual pleasures.

Militarism. Mr Hopewell Chino’no who accuses Nelson Chamisa of dictatorship, has himself been the worst of any such kind, a cold militarist- a researcher who advises military deployment on citizens while accusing them of tension. He reveals that he has recently advised the Ministry Of Defence that the Nelson Chamisa aligned civil society is causing tension with the government, so the best way to deal with them is to descend on them regularly, ideas that have now gotten the entire Chamisa party crushed by the army, beginning with the take over of Harvest House building with the assistance of the military. Obfuscationism. Mr Hopewell Chinono has practised the art of changing names, faces, roles and professions since his name change [from Hopewell Mukusha] in 2001, just after his closest friends were convicted of serious cheque fraud in UK, and he had amassed millions of pounds which he claims were built from a £50,000 sportscar credit facility (lender whose name he avoids dislcosing). After being asked to do the simple task of disclosure, Hopewell Chin’ono has for years avoided this standard request by fellow journalists.

Hopewell Chin’ono has failed multiple proceeds of crime tests, including the one done by one of his employers, Geoff Nyarota.

His name change happened at a time many implicated UK L migrants managed to fly back to Zimbabwe and successfully return to Britain on new passports, all due to England’s DNA database change after the 9,11 terror bombings.

Money’ism.

Piled on the first 3, Mr Hopewell Chin’ono regularly debates with people using his vast untraceable wealth as a symbolic tool to crush their confidence. He uses the “learn or perish,” term which is utilised by many false prophets to threaten their subjects so they do not raise questions to them. He uses this phrase by saying that everybody should listen to him because they do not have a fully paid-up home.

It is this Moneysm that Mr Hopewell Chin’ono uses to describe the plight of CCC MPs who have refused to resign because of their financial standing, which will be disadvantaged.

Hopewell Chin’ono’s full messaging in 6year period can be summarised as follows-

2017 to 2019: Give ED a chance.

2019- 2020: Military must meet Chamisa, civil society regularly in order to reduce tension.

2020- 2023: I’m the Daddy who exposes corruption better than the entire Chamisa led opposition party. The opposition will do nothing.

2023- 2024: Chamisa is losing elections and splitting the party cause he didn’t tell people to go register to vote.

I have a fully paid up home, learn or perish!

How Mr Hopewell Chino’no has refused and avoided disclosing the institution he says funded his sportscar lifestyle in 1996 with a £50,000 credit facility is testament to his character of an obfuscationist who has failed the accountability test at the most basic level. – ZimEye

