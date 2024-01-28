Tshabangu Team In Quandary

By A Correspondent

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has swiftly organized a meeting to appoint a new president following Nelson Chamisa’s resignation.

The party asserts that the leadership structure will revert to the officials elected in the MDC Alliance congress in May 2019, prior to the party’s shift to CCC in January last year.

Karenyi Kore, one of the three vice presidents, has been named the leader of the opposition in parliament, replacing Amos Chibaya.

Chibaya was recalled by CCC’s interim secretary general, Sengezo Tshabangu, and subsequently barred from participating in upcoming by-elections on February 3.

Chamisa’s decision to leave the party stemmed from a dispute with leaders elected at the MDC Alliance’s Gweru congress.

While Chamisa maintained CCC was a new entity, the opposing leaders felt sidelined and accused him of orchestrating a “coup.”

The CCC released a statement affirming the authority of leaders elected at the Gweru congress and expressing a commitment to engage with Chamisa to address concerns raised in his statement. The party plans to convene another leadership meeting urgently.

The CCC is also seeking talks with Tshabangu, who aims to restore constitutionalism and collective decision-making within the party. The party urges its members to maintain unity and defend the cohesion of the organization.

In response to Chamisa’s departure, CCC MPs have expressed loyalty on social media, but none have resigned. Pressure is likely to mount for them to distance themselves from the party.

The situation remains dynamic, with ongoing efforts to resolve internal issues within the CCC leadership.

