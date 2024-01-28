Zanu PF Varakashi Pile Pressure on CCC MPs to Resign from Parliament

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

In a surprising turn of events, President Nelson Chamisa’s decision to resign from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has sparked a dilemma for Zanu PF Varakashi, who are now pushing for CCC Members of Parliament (MPs) to follow suit and resign from Zimbabwe’s Parliament.

President Chamisa’s bold decision, announced on Thursday, has sent shockwaves through the political landscape.

The move has not only raised eyebrows but also prompted Zanu PF Varakashi to intensify their efforts in pressuring CCC MPs to step down from their parliamentary positions.

In response to Chamisa’s resignation, Zanu PF’s Operation Restore Legacy released a statement emphasizing the legal procedure outlined in Section 129(1)(b) for MPs to resign from the Zimbabwean Parliament.

This section mandates that MPs must formally submit a written notice of resignation to the Speaker of Parliament, who in turn is required to acknowledge the receipt of the notice.

The political maneuvering by Zanu PF Varakashi raises questions about the potential implications for the CCC and the broader political landscape in Zimbabwe.

Chamisa’s departure from the CCC is a significant development, and the ensuing efforts to persuade CCC MPs to leave Parliament add a layer of complexity to an already dynamic political environment.

The strategic implications of these resignations could shape the future landscape of Zimbabwean politics.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...