Arresting Chamisa Big Blow for Mnangagwa

Spread the love

Controversial Plan to Arrest Nelson Chamisa Risks Major Political Fallout.

By Dorrothy Moyo | Harare, Zimbabwe* – A potentially explosive political situation is unfolding in Zimbabwe as plans to arrest opposition leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa are being met with severe criticism and warnings of significant repercussions. This controversial strategy, allegedly orchestrated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration, is garnering widespread attention and concern.

Recent developments have come to light through a leaked social media video in which ZanuPF spokesperson Mr. Mutsvangwa is heard discussing plans to report Chamisa to the police, accusing him of misusing funds from his party, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC). Additionally, another video features Tshabangu asserting intentions to seize all CCC assets currently under Chamisa’s control.

This strategy, however, is being met with stark warnings from political analysts, including Ibbo Mandaza. Mandaza argues that arresting Chamisa could lead to disastrous consequences for President Mnangagwa’s government. Drawing parallels with former President Mugabe’s arrest of Morgan Tsvingirai before the 2008 elections, Mandaza suggests that such a move would be perceived as severe political persecution of Zimbabwe’s most popular opposition leader.

“By arresting Nelson just like what Mugabe did to Tsvangirai before 2008 elections is going to be regarded as a serious political persecution… and will draw internal and external pressure which will eventually remove Mnangagwa from power,” Mandaza explained.

He further emphasized the potential for this action to “set the country, which is already in the heat, into the fire.” Mandaza warned that such a move could not only destabilize Zimbabwe but also attract the attention and condemnation of regional bodies like the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Union, especially against the backdrop of the disputed 2023 elections.

The situation poses a significant test for Zimbabwe’s political stability and governance, with the potential to escalate tensions and draw international scrutiny. The planned arrest of Chamisa, according to Mandaza and other political observers, is not just a risky move for Mnangagwa’s government but could also mark a critical turning point in Zimbabwe’s political landscape.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...