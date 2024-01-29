Caston Matewu Betrays Chamisa

By- Caston Mateu, a senior member of the CCC has betrayed the former party leader Nelson Chamisa and joined Sengezo Tshabangu.

Mateu has since been appointed the deputy Tshabangu spokesperson, deputising Nqobizitha Mlilo.

In a statement released by Tshabangu, he outlined the party’s commitment to rebuilding its structures as a foundational step towards achieving democratic goals.

“The decision to appoint Cde Mlilo as the head of communications reflects a deliberate effort to enhance the party’s public relations and messaging capabilities,” said Tshabangu.

He further claimed, “We’re unstoppable and with unity, we’ll succeed.”

Tshabangu also clarified certain leadership positions within CCC, notably addressing the role of Madam Lynette Karenyi-Kore.

According to Tshabangu, there was a unanimous agreement within the party that Madam Kore would serve as the leader of the opposition in Parliament.

Karenyi-Kore has not formally responded to the said appointment.

He highlighted her acceptance of the role, signaling a collective readiness to face the tasks ahead.

