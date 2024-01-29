Ex-MDC Spokesman, Obert Gutu, Loses WhatsApp Group Membership Over Anti-Chamisa Posts

By Political Editor-Former MDC-T spokesperson turned Zanu PF supporter Obert Gutu has been removed from his Chisipite home WhatsApp group after his outspoken comments against ex-Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa.

Chamisa recently departed from CCC, citing infiltration by Zanu PF through Sengezo Tshabangu.

Tshabangu, self-proclaimed interim secretary-general, has been utilising this fake position to recall elected party officials since the August 2023 general polls, with the approval of the courts.

Gutu, known for defecting from the opposition to Zanu PF three years ago, disclosed that he was removed from his local communication platform after cautioning against posting Chamisa-related content.

Here is Gutu’s full story he narrated on his X account:

I reside in Ward 7, City of Harare. I have been a resident since 2001. There’s a WhatsApp group of residents whose main thrust should be to update members/residents on issues to do with rates, water, security etc, relating to our Ward. The WhatsApp group isn’t supposed to be a political platform.

Yesterday, Saturday, January 27, 2024, the Ward 7 Councillor posted a politically charged message concerning the goings-on in her political party/political group. I then posted a message complaining that the WhatsApp group shouldn’t be used for politicking and/or dessiminatimg political party messages. And then all hell broke loose! The WhatsApp group Admin, an oldish white lady & some of her vociferous colleagues, then came out guns blazing supporting the Ward Councillor for posting political messages in the residents WhatsApp group. Naturally, I stood my ground & protested, vociferously, that there had to be tolerance in the group & that political messages shouldn’t be allowed. The white WhatsApp group Admin then removed me from the group. I’m not particularly bothered by that intolerant, rather racist move, because I had already strongly delivered my message home. So much for the racist Rhodesian mentality that is still pervading in certain sections of our localities ; more than 43 years after Zimbabwe attained independence!

