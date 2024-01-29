Fadzayi Mahere Resigns From Parliament

Spread the love

Mt Pleasant MP Fadzayi Mahere has today become the first opposition legislator to formally quit Parliament over Nelson Chamisa’s departure from the Citizens Coalition for Change.

Mahere submitted her resignation letter to the Parliament Speaker Jacob Mudenda today (Monday).

Parliament will now have to declare the seat vacant, leading to a by-election.

The remaining CCC MPs are meeting at a caucus on Tuesday to decide on their future in Parliament.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...