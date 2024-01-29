How Many Fake Schools Does Zimbabwe Have?

Zimbabwe’s Education Ministry to Launch Blitz on Unregistered Private Schools.

Harare, Zimbabwe – The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education in Zimbabwe is set to launch a comprehensive operation targeting unregistered private schools across the country. This move aims to streamline and regulate the burgeoning education sector and address the growing concern over the quality of education being compromised by these institutions.

During a recent assessment tour of schools in Gokwe North district, Education Minister Torerayi Moyo expressed concern about the rapid increase in unlicensed private schools. “Our ministry has observed that there has been a proliferation of private schools which are mushrooming everywhere – in high-density suburbs, low-density suburbs, even in villages,” Minister Moyo stated.

The Ministry, which oversees both public and private educational institutions, has noted that the lack of registration of these schools leads to significant challenges in ensuring quality control and adherence to educational standards. “If schools are not registered with the Ministry, their operations cannot be regulated. We want to monitor activities in schools for quality control,” the Minister emphasized.

Minister Moyo also highlighted the issue of non-payment of school fees and the resultant withholding of examination results by some schools. He firmly warned against such practices, urging schools to release pupils’ results while negotiating fee settlements with parents and guardians. The Minister also called on parents to adhere to their payment obligations and plans.

In an example underscoring the gravity of the situation, reports from Gweru indicated that O Level learners at Fletcher High School were being denied access to their results due to unpaid fees. One parent, speaking on condition of anonymity, voiced frustration over the school’s demands for payment of items like work suits, toolboxes, and electric components.

The Ministry’s impending action against unregistered schools comes amid concerns of some public-sector schools defying government policy by denying learners access due to non-payment of fees. Midlands Provincial Education Director Mr. Jameson Machimbira confirmed that the department is actively addressing these issues.

The planned crackdown on unregistered private schools signifies a major step by the Zimbabwean government in its efforts to maintain high educational standards and ensure that all institutions operate within the legal framework. This development is being closely watched by educators, parents, and policymakers alike, as it promises significant implications for the country’s education sector.

