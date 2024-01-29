Knives Out For Chamisa

By Political Reporter- The country’s favourite and most popular politician, Nelson Chamisa, is receiving threats on his life following his resignation from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

The revelation, made in an X post on Sunday, left the details of the threats undisclosed.

Chamisa’s departure from the CCC, a party he formed just a year ago, was fueled by what he termed as the party’s hijacking, citing 84 reasons in a detailed 13-page letter.

The move came amidst relentless attacks on CCC by self-imposed secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu, who initiated recalls of CCC MPs and councillors.

Expressing gratitude for the support from Zimbabweans, Chamisa recounted a series of challenges faced by his political journey, from the MDC-T to MDC-Alliance and, most recently, CCC.

He highlighted the loss of headquarters, assets, finances, and political party funding, along with the recall of over 25 MPs from Parliament.

Despite the setbacks, Chamisa founded CCC from scratch.

In his X post, Chamisa lamented the continued efforts to degrade, demean, defocus, weaken, and destroy his political endeavors.

He went on to disclose receiving threats on his life in 2024, adding to the series of challenges he has faced.

The ongoing by-elections held last November and on February 3 aimed to fill vacant seats resulting from Tshabangu’s recalls.

Prior to Chamisa’s resignation, Tshabangu had already threatened more recalls of CCC MPs in the coming year.

Responding to the revelations, Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi stated that the police were not aware of any death threats against Chamisa.

Despite the denial from the police, Chamisa’s resignation letter emphasized the challenges faced by the opposition, including infiltration from Zanu PF, allegations that the ruling party has consistently refuted.

In a separate development, ruling party spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa issued a threat of arrest against Chamisa over alleged misappropriation of CCC’s funds and assets on Saturday.

The political landscape in Zimbabwe remains tense as key figures engage in a war of words and legal threats.

