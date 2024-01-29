NPA Stops Prosecution Of Human Rights Lawyers

By A Correspondent| The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has stopped the prosecution of two human rights lawyers, who were scheduled to stand trial for allegedly defeating or obstructing the course of justice, after withdrawing charges against the duo.

The two human rights lawyers, Tapiwa Muchineripi and Douglas Coltart, who are members of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, were arrested by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers on Monday 4 September 2023 and were charged with defeating or obstructing the course of justice as defined in section 184 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

Prosecutors alleged that Muchineripi and Coltart obstructed some ZRP officers from having access to interview Womberaiishe Nhende, the Councillor for Ward 26 in Glen Norah suburb in Harare and Sanele Mukhuhlani, who were victims of suspected kidnapping and malicious damage to property, and who at the time were admitted at a medical facility in the capital city.

The human rights lawyers, who were at the medical facility, with Nhende and Mukhuhlani, were accused of blocking ZRP officers from questioning their two clients, who were left hospitalised after they were abducted and tortured by some unidentified people, who injected an unknown substance into their bodies before dumping them in Mashonaland West province.

But on Friday 26 January 2024, the NPA withdrew charges against the duo citing lack of evidence to sustain prosecuting the human rights lawyers.

Muchineripi and Coltart were represented by Alec Muchadehama of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights and appeared before Harare Magistrate Ethel Chichera.

