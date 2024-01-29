Nursing School Shut Down Over Corruption

Nkayi District Hospital Nursing School Closure Causes Major Disruption, Community Upheaval.

Nkayi, Zimbabwe – The recent closure of Nkayi District Hospital’s School of Nursing has led to significant upheaval, with 33 trainee primary care nurses being relocated to other nursing schools following the arrest of two tutors on corruption charges. The temporary closure of the institution has greatly disrupted the educational curriculum, necessitating the transfer of students to continue their training elsewhere.

The affected students are now being accommodated at the Silveria School of Nursing in Masvingo and Mutambara School of Nursing in Manicaland. This decision was made in response to the arrest of the tutors, which left the school without adequate teaching staff.

Local community members have expressed their concerns over the closure, fearing it will negatively impact healthcare services. The students, who were integral to the hospital’s operations, are now absent, creating a significant void in the local healthcare system.

A letter from Dr. Heron Dube, the Nkayi district medical officer, reveals details about the student transfers. It states, “Following communication received from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, student nurse [name withheld] is being released from the Nkayi School of Nursing… to continue her Primary Care Nursing training at Mutambara School of Nursing.”

Dr. Dube spoke about the challenges faced due to the tutors’ arrests, noting the school’s struggle to function with an insufficient number of tutors. “The training school must have four tutors to run efficiently… we had two tutors who have a pending case before the courts,” he said.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care, under the guidance of its Permanent Secretary, Dr. Aspect Maunganidze, organized the transfer of the 33 students to other institutions due to the absence of teaching staff at the Nkayi school.

Ms. Miriam Rimbi Reza and Mrs. Tabeth Ncube, the tutors involved, are set to appear in a regional magistrate court in Bulawayo, with their case moved from the Nkayi magistrate’s courts on allegations of corruption.

Students affected by the closure have voiced their dissatisfaction, pointing to the inconvenience and financial burden of the sudden move. “We were given just five days to pack our bags and travel… at our own expense, which is not fair,” shared one of the students.

Residents, including Mrs. Rejoice Mathe from Nkuba Village, are concerned about the impact on healthcare services and the future of local nursing education. “We will spend several hours in queues before being attended to… We urge Government to look into the issue of re-opening the school,” she expressed.

The situation has highlighted the need for more robust anti-corruption measures within educational institutions and raised questions about the impact on healthcare services in the region.

The State Media continues to monitor this developing story, gathering responses from the affected students, local community, and relevant authorities. Stay with us for further updates on the implications of the Nkayi District Hospital Nursing School closure and its impact on the community.- state media

