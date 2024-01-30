Mnangagwa Caught In Secret Nocturnal Meeting

By A Correspondent

In a surprising turn of events, President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe recently engaged in a clandestine meeting with the country’s Ambassador to Italy in Rome over the weekend.

Mnangagwa, known for his secretive and unpredictable nature, demonstrated his ability to navigate political waters discreetly.

The rendezvous took place at 2248HRS Rome time, just 12 minutes before the stroke of midnight in Zimbabwe.

His Excellency, upon his arrival, swiftly departed the plane and headed straight to a dinner honoring visiting African Heads of State attending the Italy-Africa Summit.

However, the cloak of secrecy unfolded as Mnangagwa seized the late hour to receive a comprehensive country briefing from Ambassador Chauke.

The timing of the meeting, under the cover of darkness, raises intriguing questions about the nature of the discussions that transpired.

As the clock ticked towards midnight, the President delved into crucial matters with Ambassador Chauke, potentially shedding light on undisclosed diplomatic affairs or strategic initiatives.

The expeditious briefing aimed to prepare Mnangagwa for a packed schedule the following day, commencing at 0800HRS.

This urgency hints at the significance of the topics discussed during the nocturnal meeting, suggesting a level of preparedness required for the President’s early-morning engagements.

The mysterious nature of Mnangagwa’s actions adds an element of suspense to his diplomatic maneuvers.

Observers and analysts are left speculating on the undisclosed matters that unfolded during the late-night briefing.

The secrecy surrounding the meeting may fuel speculation and rumors, contributing to the enigma that shrouds Mnangagwa’s leadership style.

While the President’s participation in the Italy-Africa Summit and subsequent meetings is part of his diplomatic responsibilities, the after-hours, behind-the-scenes discussions showcase a side of Mnangagwa that remains elusive to the public eye.

As the events continue to unfold, the curious circumstances surrounding this nocturnal meeting leave room for speculation and interpretation, offering a glimpse into the intricate world of international diplomacy and the strategies employed by leaders like Mnangagwa.

