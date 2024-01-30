Mnangagwa Praises Traditional Leaders

Spread the love

HIS EXCELLENCY PRESIDENT CDE E.D MNANGAGWA INTERFACE WITH CHIEFS FROM MATABELELAND NORTH AND SOUTH

Live in Bulawayo @StateHouse

His Excellency President Cde E.D Mnangagwa

May l congratulate you all for the peaceful election process we had last year.

Today marks the 4th meeting to address the issue of Gukurahundi to find and maintain internal peace. The journey began in February 2019 to find lasting solutions to the Gukurahundi issue.

The council of Chiefs are best placed to handle this issue as they are close to the people.

Our journey has been marked by collaboration with various organisations, consultations and NGOs setting the stage for a transforming journey for attaining peace. Chiefs commitment to be trained on how to handle Gukurahundi matters defines their dedication to peace.

ln the face of challenges, we remain united, for healing and peace. We understand for the need of healing and closure, the process should not take more than a year to be completed.

Let is however be aware of external forces that may want to interfere with our internal processes.

The Gukurahundi outreach programme is paving the way for healing and for a brighter future for all Zimbabweans. The budget for the outreach program is already confirmed.

We understand for the need of healing and closure, the process should not take more than a year to be completed.

Let us however, be aware of external forces that may want to interfere with our internal processes.

ZIM1

NyikaInovakwaNeVeneVayo

IlizweLakhiwaNgabanikaziBalo

Distributed by

ZANU PF Headquarters:: INFORMATION AND PUBLICITY DEPARTMENT

Follow us:

Website: www.zanupf.org.zw

Facebook: ZANU PF PARTY

X: @ZANUPF_Official

Tiktok: Zanu.pf.official

Instagram: Officialzanupf

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...