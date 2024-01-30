Zanu PF In Plot To Kill President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri

In a heartfelt statement, opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has laid bare the relentless challenges faced by the MDC Alliance and its subsequent iterations, including the current threat to his life.

Reflecting on a tumultuous journey, Chamisa expressed gratitude to the people of Zimbabwe for their unwavering support.

The political turbulence began in 2018 when the MDC-T was forcibly taken away and handed to another faction.

Undeterred, Chamisa and his supporters regrouped, forming the MDC Alliance.

However, their resilience was met with further adversity in 2020 when the MDC Alliance itself was seized, along with its headquarters, assets, finances, and political party funding.

A strategic move to recall over 25 MDC Alliance MPs from Parliament aimed to leave Chamisa politically exposed.

Undaunted by these setbacks, Chamisa then founded the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) from scratch in response to the political challenges.

Yet, the struggles persisted as 2023 saw the CCC also taken away and handed to another entity, a creation of those in power.

This series of actions appeared to be a systematic effort to degrade, demean, defocus, weaken, and ultimately destroy Chamisa’s political influence.

In an alarming turn of events, Chamisa revealed that, in 2024, he faces not only political threats but also a menacing danger to his life. Despite the adversities, he stands resolute, stating, “I have no regrets whatsoever!! Our cause is just – A better life for everyone. Dignity for everyone. Happiness for everyone. Freedom for everyone.”

Chamisa emphasizes that the struggles are not his alone but a collective battle for a just and democratic society.

Ending on a note of faith, he invokes the hashtag #Godisinit, asserting that the author and giver of life will determine the ultimate outcome.

Chamisa remains optimistic, proclaiming, “Our day is soon coming!!! God bless you!”

The statement underscores the ongoing challenges faced by political opposition in Zimbabwe and raises concerns about the state of democracy in the nation.

