How Effective Is Zimbabwe’s Anti Corruption Commission?

Spread the love

State media

Zimbabwe’s Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has demonstrated significant effectiveness in fulfilling its mandate, recovering illegally obtained assets totaling over US$130 million.

The commission, aligning with constitutional obligations for national development, highlights achievements in the 2022 report, including sending 32 case files to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for unexplained wealth orders and civil forfeitures.

ZACC Executive Secretary Ms Sukai Tongogara emphasized successful outcomes, such as a high court order on assets linked to the former CEO of ZINARA.

Joint operations with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority led to the recovery of 252 vehicles, exposing abuse of civil servants’ rebates in 2023.

The commission’s commitment is evident in a 97% increase in cases referred to the NPA compared to 2022, totaling 264 cases.

Arrests reached 297, with a noteworthy 71% conviction rate in both magistrates’ and high courts.

ZACC sees potential for further impact through enhanced citizen awareness campaigns and the establishment of a whistleblower framework for witness protection.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...