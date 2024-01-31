People’s Struggle Continues: Wiwa

Tinashe Sambiri

Opposition politician Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala wasted no time in declaring that the people’s struggle continues unabated, just moments after his release from prison yesterday, where he spent an arduous 600 days behind bars.

Sikhala, known for his versatility in politics, alongside Hon Godfrey Karakadzai Sithole, faced conviction for inciting public violence in Nyatsime following the brutal murder of Citizens Coalition for Change activist Moreblessing Ali.

Sikhala’s two-year sentence was wholly suspended, marking a significant turn of events.

Addressing the media immediately after regaining his freedom, Sikhala shared his sentiments on the circumstances surrounding his release:

“These people released me in the thick of the night, receiving instructions from their bosses. I am inspired to continue fighting for change; there is no turning back on the people’s struggle.”

Acknowledging the internal discord within the Citizens Coalition for Change, Sikhala expressed the need for reflection:

“I need time to sit down and reflect on what has been going on. The struggle is not about positions; what we need is a constructive way forward.

I shall address the nation on the way forward.”

Sikhala’s swift response and commitment to the ongoing fight for change indicate a resilient spirit.

As he emerges from incarceration, his focus on the broader goals of the people’s struggle, coupled with a call for a constructive path forward, emphasizes the importance of unity and purpose within the opposition movement.

The nation now eagerly awaits Sikhala’s forthcoming address, anticipating insights into the strategy and direction the opposition will take in the aftermath of recent developments.

The dynamics within the Citizens Coalition for Change and the broader political landscape of Zimbabwe remain in flux, with the actions and statements of key figures like Sikhala shaping the trajectory of the nation’s political future.

