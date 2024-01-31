Tshabangu Continues To Chase Shadows

By A Correspondent

Sengezo Tshabangu, the self-appointed interim Secretary of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has declared that there is “no turning back” in the pursuit of democracy.

Despite facing apparent unpopularity, Tshabangu asserts that he represents the voice of the majority, advocating for a political landscape centred around the principles of democracy and transparency.

Tshabangu’s unapologetic stance is marked by a clear departure from what he refers to as the “Politics of the big man.”

In a pointed statement, he urges those inclined towards such political ideologies to forge their own path, emphasizing the CCC’s commitment to the “Politics of the good idea.”

This rhetoric signifies a departure from traditional power-centric politics, positioning the CCC as champions of innovative and principled governance.

