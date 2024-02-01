Hopewell Says He’s Joshua Nkomo Level While Justifying Own Leaked Audio Of Self Lying to Sikhala That Chamisa’s Busy Tweeting While You’re Suffering In Prison

The controversial activist Hopewell Chin’ono has tweeted a picture of the late icon Joshua Nkomo while suggesting he(Chin’ono)’s a modern Father Zimbabwe who was arrested on political charges and so people should overlook the words he planted into the incarcerated legislator Job Sikhala’s mouth.



Chin’ono’s own Twitter timeline shows that he was slapped with dismissible charges incitement to violence while in the process in his own words of proving himself since 28th May 2020 that he is the “Daddy” who does something against ZANU PF, the opposition will do nothing. This was while he advising the military to descend onto the same opposition regularly in order to as he claims, “reduce tension and suspicion.” See tweets and video below

Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday followed Hopewell Chin'ono's suggestions (repeated for over 5 years- 1 Aug 2018 to 6 Jul 2023 ) that the entire civil society is bribed, and so govt should regularly meet them in order to reduce tension and suspicion, a powerful message that got… pic.twitter.com/pvz3XUywHQ — ZimEye (@ZimEye) July 23, 2023





