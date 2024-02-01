Mutsvangwa Gloats Over CCC Crisis

Christopher Mutsvangwa, ZANU PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, asserted that Nelson Chamisa’s adoption of strategic ambiguity within the former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led to his downfall.

The embattled leader recently submitted his resignation, prompting Mutsvangwa to comment on the situation during a press conference at the Party Headquarters.

Mutsvangwa emphasized that Chamisa’s use of strategic ambiguity served as a smokescreen for implementing dictatorial tendencies, ultimately resulting in a loss of control over CCC.

According to Mutsvangwa, this approach backfired, forcing Chamisa’s resignation due to an inability to maintain authority within the opposition party.”

Strategic ambiguity was employed by Chamisa to cover up dictatorial tendencies and power abuse within CCC. Its repercussions have now compelled him to resign, given the increasing inability to control the opposition.

Contradictions have surfaced within the party, highlighting the consequences of not establishing solid structures.

Chamisa’s aversion to a structured party has caught up with him; human societies thrive on organizational frameworks,” remarked Mutsvangwa.

