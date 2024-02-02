Man In Trouble For Attacking Deputy Minister

By A Correspondent

In a startling incident on the evening of January 30, 2024, Deputy Minister of Tourism and Hospitality, Tongai Mnangagwa, was assaulted outside a birthday party venue in Harare.

The attack reportedly occurred around 22:15 hours at 61 Trud Mansions, located at the corner of 6th Street and Fife Avenue.

The altercation began when Mnangagwa was leaving the event and approached his convoy, which was parked outside the venue.

He was confronted by Antony Mwedziwendira, who accused the minister’s convoy of obstructing his own vehicles.

The confrontation escalated quickly, with Mwedziwendira physically assaulting Mnangagwa and one of his aides with open hands.

In the heat of the moment, upon recognizing Mnangagwa’s status as a deputy minister, the assailant fled the scene, leaving behind a collection of vehicles including a silver BMW 530I, a red VW Beetle, a blue Mercedes Benz C240, and a silver Mercedes Benz C220.

These vehicles were subsequently towed to ZRP Milton Park, where a thorough search led to the discovery of various drugs, including cough syrup and an assortment of pills, suggesting potential drug dealing activities by Mwedziwendira.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Fife Avenue has initiated an investigation into the assault and the suspicious substances found in Mwedziwendira’s vehicles. Despite the altercation, Mnangagwa sustained no visible injuries.

This incident has sparked concerns regarding the safety of public officials and the prevalence of drug-related activities in the capital.

The police are currently conducting a comprehensive investigation to ensure that justice is served, and measures are taken to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

However, observers postulate there are indications the deputy minister is concealing something sinister and therefore trying to browbeat the man in question.

