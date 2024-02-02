Moreblessing Ali Burial: Sikhala Speaks On Way Forward

By A Correspondent

In a poignant development, Honourable Job Sikhala has taken a proactive stance to ensure the long-overdue burial of Moreblessing Ali, who fell victim to a brutal murder by Zanu PF activist Pius Jamba in 2022.

The tragic incident not only shocked the nation but also resulted in Sikhala’s arrest, as he staunchly denounced the callous murder that claimed Moreblessing’s life.

Having spent an arduous 600 days in prison for speaking out against the injustice surrounding Moreblessing Ali’s death, Sikhala is now taking steps to facilitate her final resting place.

Moreblessing’s burial has been delayed since Sikhala’s arrest, prompting the respected politician to address the issue and bring it to a conclusion.

In a statement released on X, Sikhala expressed his deep sorrow over the prolonged delay in laying Moreblessing Ali to rest. He highlighted the necessity of bringing closure to this tragic chapter, emphasizing the urgency of making arrangements for her burial.

Sikhala’s commitment to facilitating the burial reflects not only his dedication to justice but also his empathy for the grieving Ali family.

By engaging directly with his clients, the Ali family, Sikhala is endeavoring to expedite the necessary arrangements to ensure that Moreblessing receives the dignified farewell she deserves.

The murder of Moreblessing Ali and the subsequent legal proceedings have been a harrowing ordeal for both her family and Sikhala himself.

The delay in her burial has added to the anguish, making Sikhala’s intervention a crucial step towards providing solace to those affected by this tragedy.

As preparations for Moreblessing Ali’s burial are set in motion, the nation watches closely, hopeful that this initiative will pave the way for closure and healing.

Sikhala’s dedication to justice and his unwavering support for the Ali family underscore the importance of addressing such heinous crimes and ensuring that the victims are remembered with the respect and dignity they deserve.

