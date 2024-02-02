President Chamisa Celebrates 46 Years Of Life

By A Correspondent

Nelson Chamisa, the charismatic leader and politician, recently marked his 46th birthday with a message of gratitude, reflection, and a vision for the future.

In a heartfelt tweet, he expressed his thankfulness for the gift of life and the journey that has led him to this significant milestone.

“A BIRTHDAY IS A THANKSGIVING DAY…Thank you Lord, for the gift of life @46, a milestone and new direction,”

President Chamisa tweeted, acknowledging the significance of turning 46 and the path ahead.

The hashtag #Godisinit accompanied his message, indicating a deep sense of spiritual connection and divine guidance in his life.

Chamisa conveyed a sense of optimism and anticipation for what lies ahead, using the hashtag to share his vision for enlightenment, enlargement, perfect peace, inner strength, and resilience.”@46 #Godisinit I sense enlightenment, enlargement, perfect peace, inner strength and resilience,” he tweeted, encapsulating his hopes and aspirations for the coming year.

In a world often marked by political divisions, President Chamisa called for unity and healing.

His tweet included a plea for prayers from his friends and supporters:

“Friends, help me pray for wisdom, humility and strength to unite, heal and prosper all and #everyone, and to serve honestly & diligently unto the glory of God, The Almighty!”

This request for collective prayer underscores Chamisa’s commitment to fostering a sense of togetherness and prosperity for all.

It reflects a desire to transcend political differences and work towards a common goal of unity and progress.”

Thank you all for adding a sparkle unto my life..#OnePeople,” President Chamisa concluded his birthday message, expressing gratitude for the support and contributions of those around him.

The hashtag #OnePeople emphasizes his belief in the power of unity and shared humanity.

As Nelson Chamisa embarks on another year of life, his birthday message serves as a glimpse into his character and aspirations.

It is a call for collective reflection, prayer, and action towards a future marked by wisdom, humility, and a dedication to serving the greater good.

