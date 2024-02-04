Nhubu Dzooneswa Moto

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Leonard Gwaze, also known as Muzaya Ndunge or Sekuru Ndunge, is a Harare-based spiritualist who integrates African Traditional Religion with Apostolic faith.

Muzaya Ndunge made a bold claim, stating that he recently played a key role in apprehending cattle thieves.

He disclosed, “Pane mombe dzakabiwa; Vanhu vacho vavakupenga, vakagadzirwa naSekuru Ndunge vemashiripiti. Vanhu ava imbavha dzemombe.

For more information, contact him at 0714606720 or 0713364426 for calls and 0774636013 for messages.”

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...