Zimbabwean Singer Raises Awareness On Neglected Tropical Diseases

Source: ZBC News

ZIMBABWEAN musician Dereck Mpofu has joined forces in a collaborative effort with Congolese musician Etienne on a song aimed at raising awareness on Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs).

Stereotypes surround most NTDs including Leprosy, hookworm infection and ascariasis.

In a bid to create a conversation around the treatment of such diseases; Dereck Mpofu collaborated with Congolese artist Etienne to release a song titled Unite, act, eliminate NTDs.

“So the 30th of January was the day of commemoration of NTDs, a group of more than 20 illnesses that are prevalent in tropical areas. These affect mostly impoverished communities and disproportionately affect women and children.

So, the reason why I decided to come up with a song was that music goes beyond PowerPoint it goes beyond books it goes beyond presentations, so within the entertainment perspective, you have the learning of various topics.

We have done this with environment, with health issues even with the current cholera epidemic that is happening in Zimbabwe.

I do believe going forward NTDs like leprosy, and Bilharzia which affect more than two billion people in the world have to be spoken about they have to be known they are curable, and they can be eliminated.

Just like with the theme for this year ‘Unite, Act and Eliminate’ I was just bringing people around these issues urging them to just unite to act on them and then to possibly eliminate them, especially in Zimbabwe and Sub-Saharan Africa,” said Mpofu.

The song which was released at a time the world marked the World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day on the 30th of January is receiving global acclaim with health practitioners joining the challenge.

