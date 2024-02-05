Mutsvangwa’s Prophet On Video Encouraging Sikhala To Imitate Nelson Mandela

Spread the love

By Religion Reporter | The controversial Prophet Richard Chiza on Sunday joined the activist Hopewell Chin’ono in encouraging the recently released legislator, Job Sikhala, to subscribe to a psycho-trick by the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), which frames him as a Nelson Mandela reincarnation.

This scheme, which includes Chin’ono’s poetics orchestrated by the CIO two years ago, is aimed to delude Sikhala and a UK-based cousin into confessing under duress that they are the incarnates of Nelson Mandela.

The plot, previously uncovered by ZimEye, involves three members of the notorious intelligence agency who, following the duo’s arrests related to state harassment, initiated a series of phone calls and visits over the last 2 years. The objective was to entangle them in legal definitions of terrorism similar to those Mandela would face under current laws, thereby justifying potential harm against them and numerous others.

During a church service, Prophet Chiza spoke saying, “I am not prophesying, I am interpreting because I don’t want people to say Chiza prophesied, no, it’s a dream.” He advised Sikhala to abandon his usual suits, suggesting a divine message requiring compliance. Sikhala, in his response, acknowledged the prophet’s guidance, affirming the unusual resonance of Mandela’s voice in his speech, a claim that has sparked rumors among followers and the public alike.

https://twitter.com/ZimEye/status/1754257660252234019?t=ZCHXZL7mIL6ZcqYXHP0L4g&s=19

This incidents raise profound questions about the manipulation of spiritual beliefs for political ends and the psychological pressures faced by political detainees in Zimbabwe. The conversation between Chiza and Sikhala not only sheds light on the complexities of Zimbabwe’s political and spiritual landscape but also highlights the intricate ways in which state apparatus may be employed to subdue dissent and manipulate public perception.

Meanwhile, the below audio recording is of the controversial activist Hopewell Chin’ono screaming out while walking away from legend singer Thomas Mapfumo’s photoshoot in Leicester, UK.

Chin’ono in the audio accuses the country’s most popular politician, Nelson Chamisa of neglecting Job Sikhala, saying he was wasting time tweeting while Job Sikhala was suffering in prison. He says Chamisa seemed more concerned over his register-to-vote rallies that over Sikhala’s plight.

Ironically Chin’ono has also accused Chamisa of not holding any register-to-vote rallies in the run up to the 2023 elections.

He accuses Chamisa of sending him pictures of his (Chamisa’s) rally during Sikhala’s trying moments.

“He sent me [rally pictures), I don’t tweet things like that,” says Chin’ono.

The former legislator, Tafadzwa Musekiwa then answers back asking if the rally “is the Kariba one,” to which Chin’ono blows back saying,

“I was being tweeted to and would just ignore; everything I was getting tweeted and would just ignore. There is someone who is in prison [and he’s doing this],” he says in the clip captured by ZimEye in July 2022, comments which Zimbabweans have re opened as they connect them to Chin’ono’s allegation that Nelson Chamisa’s party is going to split because according to him (Chin’ono) the CCC leader is incompetent.

LEAKED AUDIO- Hopewell Chin’ono Planting Words Into Sikhala's Mouth That Chamisa Was Busy Tweeting While Job Was Suffering In Prison | EXCLUSIVE https://t.co/MejLuh7yYd https://t.co/jc6zmk5lCR pic.twitter.com/Plhtuk9uoP — ZimEye (@ZimEye) February 1, 2024

….

Since 2022 Chinono has continued berating Chamisa saying he focuses too much on citing Bible verses. while Sikhala is suffering.

Chamisa has chosen to ignore the commentator.

Meanwhile, Hopewell Chin’ono’s repeating behaviour is explained by an NHS mental health expert who among many others alleges on video she witnessed him engaging in credit card fraud and that he was once arrested over money laundering in UK, before changing his surname from Mukusha after leaving UK for Zimbabwe.

This is Hopewell Chin'ono's arrogance after being asked for a debate with the British solicitor he accused of deception this week, and his response is a brag about riches. "Do you have a fully paid home?," the man who cannot name the UK bank he says funded his sportscar lifestyle… pic.twitter.com/cHnniOGHLR — ZimEye (@ZimEye) November 17, 2023

She also says she has to repeat these allegations in order to alert the nation over how he has hurt many people since his Marlborough High School days.

“What he did to me without remorse, if he does it to Zimbabwe without remorse, will there be any chance of a reversal?,” says Grace Mupfurutsa, around the time of Chin’ono’s first arrest by the Zimbabwe military government he’s been working for, on 18 Aug 2020.

Hopewell Chin'ono Says CCC MPs Are Stuck To Tshabangu Because Chamisa Is A Dictator | WHAT ARE THE FACTS?

By Political Correspondent | ZimEye | Describing his opinions as professional, the political activist Hopewell Chino’no has accused the nation’s most popular politician… pic.twitter.com/YjakwUuAgv — ZimEye (@ZimEye) January 28, 2024

FRAUD ALERT: Before he discloses the UK institution he says sprung him into property ownership with a

£50,000 credit for a sportscar in 1996 at the age of 25, Hopewell Chin'ono announces another riveting colourful-claim, that he acquired properties rather from selling cellphones… pic.twitter.com/rO4ios8jgS — ZimEye (@ZimEye) December 27, 2023

Hopewell Chin'ono (the man who's changed his own name 3 times in less than 2yrs), says this isn't his voice, and yet here is saying it all in public, and here is his voice as he was recorded at Mapfumo's show in Leicester. A military intel officer is here told CCC is splitting! pic.twitter.com/SuKub1jBxk — Simba Chikanza (@schikanza) January 29, 2023

Hopewell Chin'ono (the man who's changed his own name 3 times in less than 2yrs), says this isn't his voice, and yet here is saying it all in public, and here is his voice as he was recorded at Mapfumo's show in Leicester. A military intel officer is here told CCC is splitting! pic.twitter.com/SuKub1jBxk — Simba Chikanza (@schikanza) January 29, 2023

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...