Advocate Chamisa Mourns President of Namibia

By A Correspondent

Prominent Zimbabwean politician Advocate Nelson Chamisa has paid tribute to the late President of the Republic of Namibia, His

Excellency Dr. Hage G. Geingob.

In a statement Advocate Chamisa said:

Rest In Power beloved tower of Africa, His Excellency Dr. Hage G. Geingob, President of the Republic of Namibia.

You served Africa, Namibia and the people with humility and distinction.

Sleep Easy and Rest In Power African giant.

My sincere condolences to the people of Namibia & the entire Geingob family.

Strength to @FirstLadyNam @KalondoMonica @NamPresidency

