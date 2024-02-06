Grisly Murder Shocks Chegutu

By A Correspondent

Chegutu authorities are actively probing a distressing homicide case surrounding the untimely death of 25-year-old Gift Madzudzo.

His lifeless body, bearing stab wounds on the back and shoulder, was discovered outside a residence in Kaguvi Phase 3 on January 30, 2024.

As the investigation unfolds, the police are seeking assistance from the public, urging individuals with any relevant information to come forward promptly.

Valuable insights or details related to the crime can be shared with the nearest Police Station to aid in resolving this tragic incident.

