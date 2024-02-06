Hopewell Chin’ono Says Biti Isn’t At SellOut, It’s Chamisa Who Must Reconcile With CCC

Spread the love

By Farai D Hove | The controversial activist Hopewell Chinono has appeared to blame the nation’s most popular politician Nelson Chamisa over the collapse of the CCC party project.

Speaking during a SAPES Trust discussion, Chinono said the renegade politician Tendai Biti is not a sell out, Nelson Chamisa must reconcile with Biti’s CCC group.

Chinono said: “2 years ago I was in New York addressing a group of Zimbabweans, I got a call from advocate Nelson Chamisa and one thing that I remember from that phone call is that he said to me, there are two people Hopewell, that I know that regardless of what happens, they will never sell out, it’s Tendai Biti and CHIBAYA, those two people will never sell out. And I find it despicable when people go into a disagreement, and then we call each other sellout. I don’t think Tendai is a sell out.

“ I think there is a problem within CCC that they must resolve, because the main ingredient in getting the 2023 issue resolved is it’s Nelson Chamisa and CCC. “

“So I think we should strive to make sure these people fix whatever problems are there, in order for the national interest to be addressed and that national interest goes back to 2023. If that thing is not addressed in the next 2 to 3 months I think we might as well forget and go to 2028 and the same thing will be repeated again unfortunately.”

Chamisa was still to respond to the allegation.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...