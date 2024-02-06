Overzealous Police Officers Torment President Chamisa Supporter

Madzimai Veshanduko Summoned By Malbereign Police

By Stephen Sarkozy Chuma

Pro-democracy activist and avid supporter of President Nelson Chamisa, Precious Dinha popularly known as Madzimai Veshanduko has been summoned by the police at Malbereign Police Station.

Madzimai Veshanduko was called by the police in relation to a not yet revealed case reported by a ZANU PF activist called Muriel Shingai Mangwende.

Dinha believes she is being targeted for supporting independent candidates, Denford Ngadziore and Kudzai Kadzombe against ZANU PF candidates in Saturday’s by-elections.

ZANU PF lost heavily in those by-elections against the two independent candidates.

