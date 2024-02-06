War Veterans Celebrate “Pothole” Mutsvangwa Dismissal

The Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association has expressed relief at Christopher Mutsvangwa’s dismissal describing him as a non-performer, and someone who consistently snubbed their requests for meetings regarding their welfare.

Mutsvangwa was fired as the Minister of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs on Saturday by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, without any reasons given for his dismissal.

However, ZNLWVA chairperson, Andrease Ethan Mathibela, said Mutsvangwa’s performance was abysmal, both as the association chairperson and later as the minister.

“The Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) would like to express its position regarding the recent removal of Hon C. Mutsvangwa from the Cabinet position of Minister of Veterans of Liberation Struggle Affairs by His Excellency, President E. D. Mnangagwa. In His Excellency’s wisdom, ZNLWVA welcomes this decision from the appointing authority.

He referred to him as a “pothole” that needed removal.

