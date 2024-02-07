Historic Resignation in Solidarity with Chamisa

By Dorrothy Moyo | In a move that has sent ripples across the political landscape of Zimbabwe, Mrs. Alleta Ushe [nee Dzanya], a Proportional Representative councillor for Mudzi Rural District Council from the former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party, has resigned. This unprecedented decision marks the first time a CCC councillor has stepped down, setting a significant precedent in Zimbabwean politics. Mrs. Ushe’s resignation is in direct solidarity with the recent departure of President Nelson Chamisa from the party.

The resignation came to light on February 6th, 2024, when Mrs. Ushe submitted her resignation letter to the Minister of Local Government, officially vacating her position. In her letter, she stated, “I hereby tender my immediate resignation as the PR Councillor for Mudzi RDC, elected under the Citizens Coalition for Change in August 2023.” She further clarified her motivations, expressing that her allegiance to the CCC was fundamentally linked to Nelson Chamisa’s leadership. With Chamisa no longer at the helm, Councillor Ushe felt compelled to resign, stating, “…I am no longer a member of CCC following the resignation of Nelson Chamisa as the party’s leader.”

This bold move by Councillor Ushe has been met with admiration and support from various quarters. Mr. Thomas Mbetu, commenting on her resignation, highlighted her bravery in stepping down without the security of benefits typically associated with her position, such as housing stands, business stands, and salaries. Councillor Ushe’s decision to forgo these benefits in favor of standing by her principles has been viewed as a testament to her integrity and dedication to the political ideals she holds dear.

The Mudzi Rural District Council received Councillor Ushe’s resignation letter on February 5th, 2024, and has since forwarded it to the Minister of Local Government to officially declare the seat vacant. The council and its management are now faced with the task of finding a suitable replacement for Councillor Ushe, a process that is being closely watched by both supporters and critics of the CCC.

Speculation is rife about who will take up the mantle left by Councillor Ushe. It has been reported that the decision will involve key figures within the CCC, including the so-called fake CCC Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu, Vice President Tendai Biti, and Vice President Professor Welshman Ncube. The selection of Councillor Ushe’s successor is eagerly anticipated, as it will not only fill the vacancy but also signal the direction the CCC intends to take in the aftermath of President Chamisa’s departure and Councillor Ushe’s historic resignation.

Councillor Ushe’s departure from the council in solidarity with President Nelson Chamisa is a momentous event in Zimbabwe’s political narrative, underscoring the complexities and loyalties that define the nation’s political sphere. As the CCC and its members navigate these turbulent times, the impact of Councillor Ushe’s resignation will undoubtedly be felt for years to come, marking a poignant chapter in Zimbabwe’s ongoing political saga.

