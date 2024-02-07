Picture Of Mnangagwa’s New Deputy Minister Takes Social Media By Storm

By A Correspondent

In a recent statement, Zimbabwe’s Minister of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Honorable Tatenda Mavetera, expressed his admiration for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s commitment to empowering young women in the country.

The minister specifically highlighted the appointment of Sheila Chikomo as the incoming Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, alongside two other accomplished women, Honorable Kabikira and Honorable Marupi.

Honorable Mavetera commended President Mnangagwa for his recognition of the talent and potential of young women in Zimbabwe, stating, “Thank you to our President for acknowledging the capabilities of young women in our nation.

We are forever grateful for his dedication to promoting gender equality and fostering an inclusive environment where women can thrive and contribute meaningfully to national development.”

The appointment of Sheila Chikomo and her peers to significant positions within the government reflects a strategic effort to promote gender diversity and inclusivity in decision-making roles.

” This sends a powerful message about the government’s commitment to harnessing the talents and perspectives of women in shaping the country’s future,” claimed one observer.

