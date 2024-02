Bus Operator Albert Chikozho Dies

By A Correspondent

Albert Chikozho, a prominent businessman in Masvingo known for his ownership of haulage trucks, passed away last night.

He reportedly succumbed to a heart ailment at his residence in Rhodene around 11 pm.

Chikozho originally hailed from Chivi.

