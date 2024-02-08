Job Sikhala’s Speech Thanks Everyone Else, Lawyers, Civic Society, Except Nelson Chamisa

Spread the love

“To all those who have returned their

democratic right to cling to the CCC carcass, I wish them all the best in their

project.” – Job Sikhala

*NATIONAL ADDRESS*

by: *JOB SIKHALA*

https://x.com/zimeye/status/1755698869856313477?s=46

Thursday 08 February 2024

Delivered at SAPES TRUST

For nearly two years, since the 14thof June 2022 to January 30, 2024, I was a subject of repression and kept in prison, being denied bail. I took the challenge in the stride, taking it as we go. When you are under attack, I learnt not to panic but repel everything thrown at you and use it to sustain oneself

against all adversities. I am hardened ladies and gentlemen. There is nothing that would be thrown at me that will either shake or frighten me.

In reflection, when I came out, I issued the following thanksgiving statement.

https://x.com/zimeye/status/1755698869856313477?s=46

“For nearly two years, I suffered in my oppressor’s dungeon.

You prayed for

me to be released from the jaws of my tormentors. You clamored loudly for

my release as you knew that I was innocent. You stood with my family. I am

crying as I type this statement. Your love strengthened me throughout. I

deeply understand the pain and agony we shared together during the period

of my unmitigated oppression but let me reassure all of you that;

I am prepared to pay any price for the love of my country,

I am prepared to pay any price for the love of Zimbabwe,

I am prepared to pay any price in defense of democracy, freedom and the

happiness of our people.

To all Zimbabweans in the country and the diaspora, I thank you.

Let me thank all progressive organizations in politics, in the media, civic society, student bodies, professionals, members of parliament both

domestically and internationally for ceaseless condemning the tyrannical

persecutions perpetrated upon me by my enemies.

Let me also thank members of the Diplomatic Corp from world democracies

and Africa whose solidarity was priceless.

I also want to thank the World Governments who remained alert to what was transpiring on my persecution.

To the Free Job Sikhala Solidarity Movement, you were the missing link in

Zimbabwe’s political equation. To my lawyers, words alone are insufficient to

express my gratitude. To Mai Sikhala and family, thank you very much for your love.

With all my love, may the Almighty God bless all of you.

If I omitted or overlooked to thank others who devoted their time, energy and

emotions for my freedom, my sincere apologies. I sincerely thank you. The

new democratic culture which we will ever strive to achieve, even if it means

with our own blood, does not absolve me from criticism on omissions which I

could have done. This is the cornerstone of the democratic struggle we have

been engaging in, and which we desire to build in Zimbabwe.

It is sad that for the past two years when I was in prison, things have turned for the worse. I still found people in abject poverty, struggling for a meal a day, shrinking democratic space, entrenched dictatorship, fear and

hopelessness of the direction the country is going. Elections came and went

when I was in prison, amid an extreme toxic political environment, and the clamor for economic and electoral reforms. Before going further, any form of

electoral process in our country under the same usual conditions and without

the necessary reforms to deliver the will of the people, has been a challenge

confronting us as Zimbabwe since the emergency of the mass democratic

struggle in our Country. This is the center of the democratic struggle for any

future political trajectory in Zimbabwe. The call for reforms shall be the forte

of our struggle and shall position and give the people of Zimbabwe a golden

chance to choose leaders of their own choice. The question to ask is whether

the mass democratic struggle is going to achieve a different result from our

experiences of the past? What is the strategy? I will come to this subject at

the later stage.

What is currently happening in the opposition is not uncommon. It is the

common political strategy that has happened and implemented by despots

throughout the world down the centuries. Mobutu Sese Seko used the same

strategy of distributing patronage and buying of individuals in opposition

ranks to destroy and disorganize it by exploiting the discovered weaknesses

in the opposition superstructure. During the mass democratic revolt against

imperialism and colonialism in our own country, the Rhodesian kingpin, Ian

Douglas Smith implemented the strategy with perfection to the extent of

delivering an internal settlement. Series of Apartheid leaders applied the same

strategy and tactics and ended up establishing homelands which purportedly

gave a façade of independence to black self-governed enclaves. Dear

Zimbabweans and worldwide friends, Zimbabwe is at the crossroads.

Coming back to the question of whether the mass democratic struggle in our

nation is going to achieve a different result from our experiences of the past?

Yes, it will be. Yes, it will be. How? Our seemingly unsurmountable struggle for freedom and emancipation needs everyone on board, whether black, white

or yellow. It is our challenge together. Our struggle should not be restricted

by narrowness, lack of initiative and hesitation. The question on what to do next is answered by the authors and originators of the mass democratic

struggle in Zimbabwe who are the people who, in February 1999, spoke through the People’s Working Convention, where all constituents bodies were

represented. The People’s Working Convention was an affirmation to Martin

Luther King Jnr’s proclamation that:

“There comes a time when people get tired of being trampled over by the

iron feet of oppression. There comes a time when people get tired of

being flunk across the abyss of humiliation where they experience the bleakness of nagging despair.”

The weakness of our 1999 approach was that the meeting of the constituent

bodies was heavy at the top with only the ZCTU having grassroots structures.

It was the meeting of constituent bodies at the national leadership level with

less participation from the shopfloor and village level which eventually led to the clash of egos. Zimbabwe needs a way forward to answer the national

question, of whereto from here. The way forward on what should be done from

here will come from the people through a Mass Nationwide Democratic

Consultative Process. The national consultative process will convene

Nationwide Democratic Consultative Conventions. The Consultative process

will involve all important constituent bodies, that is, the general masses of

our people, labor, students, traditional leaders, churches, civic society,

businesspersons, professionals, residents’ associations, informal traders,

women clubs, farmers, peasants, youth organizations, progressive political

organizations, war veterans, war collaborators, artists, corporate business

sector, and people living with disabilities.

It will start from the village, to the

ward, district and the provincial level. This process will be conducted by the

representatives of different constituent bodies at every level.

The process will

eventually lead to the convening of the National People’s Democratic

Convention. The input and ideas that will come from the people will be

collated and coalesced by the National Democratic Taskforce made up of

seconded persons from different constituent bodies who will be the conveners

of the National Democratic Peoples Convention. Each ward, in this process,

shall elect a delegate to attend the National People’s Democratic Convention

which will debate the views collated and coalesced during the Democratic

Consultative Conventions held at the shopfloor and grassroots level

throughout the country. This will be our guide to the future.

Critics are pointing out that some constituent bodies have been hijacked by

ZANU PF like what they have done to the CCC. Let me give you as an example,

bodies such as ZCTU, or any other constituent body do not mean persons at

leadership level. ZCTU is the worker who is at the shopfloor level. It is not its

leadership. There is no ward, district or province without a student, a worker

or a church elder.

Those are the ones that will constitute the Democratic

Consultative Convention.

Therefore, there will be no one left without being

consulted from Malipati to Matusadonha, from Kotwa to Manama, from

Sipepa to Muzarabani. We are embodied by the declaration of Nelson Mandela

that;

“Action without vision is only passing time, vision without action

is merely daydreaming, but vision with action can change the world.”

We are not here to pronounce the emergence of a political organization but a

broad-based mass democratic movement for everyone in advancement of the

mass democratic struggle in the fashion of the United Democratic Front (UDF)

of the 1980s in apartheid South Africa. This is motivated in remembrance of

the great ideals held by many Zimbabweans who perished during the period

of the liberation struggle, Gukurahundi and those who died since the

resuscitation of the goals and aspirations of the mass democratic struggle in

February 1999.

Dala Costa had this message for all the leaders,

“Do not promise what you cannot deliver, do not misrepresent, do not

hide behind spin doctored evasions, do not suppress obligations, do not

evade accountability, do not accept the survival of the fittest pressures”.

We promise that we will stand by our word and deliver in terms of our pact.

We are not men and women of empty threats. We are decisive in our

declarations.

The mass democratic struggle is people driven and owned.

Every struggle

waged throughout the world has succeeded when people own it.

The masses

must own the next decisive stage of our struggle. Whether I will be there with

you or not, as my enemies have not shelved their plan to assassinate me for

the sins best known to themselves, this process must proceed uninhibited to

finality.

With or without resources, the people shall carry out this most important task

in the decisive phase of our history and our people’s struggle against tyranny

for their freedom, dignity and prosperity.

To all those who have returned their democratic right to cling to the CCC carcass, I wish them all the best in their

project.

We pray to the God of David to give us strength not to be shaken by the antics

of our enemies and to bless the fruits of our labour and efforts.

I thank you all.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...