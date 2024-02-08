ZimEye
The Harare Magistrates Court has today convicted former Zengeza West lawmaker, Job Sikhala of charges of publishing falsehoods. The Court concluded that the facebook account which posted the alleged falsehoods belonged to Sikhala because it had his name and his face. Sikhala… pic.twitter.com/lK3WrjBNh0— ZimEye (@ZimEye) February 7, 2024
The Harare Magistrates Court has today convicted former Zengeza West lawmaker, Job Sikhala of charges of publishing falsehoods. The Court concluded that the facebook account which posted the alleged falsehoods belonged to Sikhala because it had his name and his face. Sikhala… pic.twitter.com/lK3WrjBNh0