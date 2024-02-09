Daring Thief Steals Mnangagwa’s iPhone

By A Correspondent

A bold theft took place in the bustling avenues of Harare, resulting in a suspect facing theft charges before Harare magistrate Sharon Rakafa.

Oliver Rimai, aged 43, stands accused of snatching an iPhone from a woman while she was driving along 7th Street. The court remanded Rimai in custody until February 26, pending further investigations.

According to the State, the incident occurred on February 1 around 7:45 pm.

Chido Mnangagwa, driving her Mercedes-Benz, had stopped at a set of traffic lights on 7th Street, preparing to turn left onto Hebert Chitepo Avenue.

It was during this momentary pause that Rimai allegedly seized the opportunity to strike.

Rimai, known for targeting motorists at traffic lights, swiftly reached through the open passenger’s side window and snatched Mnangagwa’s iPhone 15 Pro Max before making a hasty escape.

However, Chido Mnangagwa promptly informed her brother, Tichaona Viano, about the incident.

Viano sprang into action, pursuing the suspect and successfully apprehending him.

The stolen iPhone, valued at US$1,900, was recovered before Rimai was handed over to the police.

