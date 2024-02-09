Man Brutally Kills Own Grandmother

Marozva Village in Midlands Province is reeling from a shocking incident, as a 94-year-old grandmother was allegedly fatally assaulted by her own grandson amidst accusations of witchcraft.

On the evening of February 3, the tranquility of Marozva Village was shattered by the disturbing events that unfolded at the homestead of Esther Marozva.

Accompanied by her son, Chamunorwa Mugariri (50), and daughter-in-law, Soneni Mpofu (36), Esther found herself the target of her grandson’s violent outburst.

According to Midlands Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, the assailant, Takudzwa Mugariri (25), arrived home and began accusing his grandmother of practicing witchcraft.

What followed was a horrifying sequence of events, as Takudzwa reportedly burned Esther’s clothes in a fit of rage, despite the futile attempts of Chamunorwa and Soneni to intervene.

In a desperate attempt to seek help, Chamunorwa hurried to his elder sister’s residence in Mujau Village, hoping to alert her to the unfolding tragedy.

However, during his absence, the assault on Esther continued unabated, leading to Soneni being driven away from the house.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, prompting reflection on the tragic consequences of baseless accusations and violence within families.

Authorities are investigating the matter, and the community is grappling with the aftermath of this harrowing ordeal.

