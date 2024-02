Sikhala Jumps Off Tshabangu Ship

By A Correspondent

In the video clip below Job Sikhala addresses the media on what he calls the decisive way forward.

Already there are mixed sentiments over Sikhala’s media briefing with some citizens calling him a directionless politician while others still believe the burly former MP is a hero of the people’s struggle.

Watch video below…

https://fb.watch/q4srM67VPx/

