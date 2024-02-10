EU Extends Sanctions On Mnangagwa Regime

By A Correspondent

This week, the European Union (EU) announced the renewal of sanctions on Zimbabwe Defence Industries, a key government arms manufacturer and procurement entity.

The EU’s decision marks the continuation of an arms embargo initially imposed in 2011 on the Zimbabwean government, extending it for another year.

In a move to ease tensions in 2022, the EU removed Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, former first lady Grace Mugabe, and Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander General Valerio Sibanda from its targeted persons list, leaving no individuals currently subjected to sanctions.

The arms embargo, initially enacted on February 15, 2011, through the adoption of Decision 2011/101/CFSP by the EU Council, remains in effect, reflecting ongoing concerns.

