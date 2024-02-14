Chamisa Silence Causes Confusion In CCC
By Political Reporter-The silence of the country’s most popular politician, Nelson Chamisa, on his next political move has caused divisions in the sinking opposition CCC.
Chamisa left the Zanu PF infiltrated party last month and has not publicly pronounced his new political move.
According to CCC sources: “rumour has it that the Biti/Ncube cabal fronted by Senator Sengezo Tshabangu is waiting for President
‘s political move to name the CCC successor.
One of the cabal member Hon. Hwende is nolonger interested in the deal because he feels that he still needs more years in politics.
It’s dog eat dog!”.